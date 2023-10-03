Suspect in 'unprovoked' Fort Worth double murder arrested in Bexar County

A suspect in a Fort Worth double murder from over the weekend was arrested across the state in the San Antonio area.

Juan Gallardo, 45, was wanted for a deadly shooting on House Street in Fort Worth that killed two men and injured another on Saturday.

Juan Gallardo (Source: Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Family members identified one of the victims as Alfonso Perez. They said he was killed unexpectedly while working.

Alfonso Perez | Courtesy: Perez Family

Fort Worth police called the shooting "unprovoked."

Witnesses told police that a crew of men were working to demolish a trailer in the backyard of a home on House Street. Gallardo allegedly was mowing the lawn next door when he pulled out a pistol and started firing at the men, according to an arrest warrant.

On Monday, Fort Worth police said they believed Gallardo had fled or was in the process to fleeing to Mexico.

The police department announced Gallardo's arrest in Bexar County on Tuesday.

The circumstances of Gallardo's arrest are not known at this time.