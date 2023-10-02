Suspect in Fort Worth double murder likely fleeing to Mexico, police say

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help finding a double murder suspect they believe could be trying to flee the country.

Police have identified Juan Armando Gallardo as the suspect in a shooting on House Street in Fort Worth over the weekend.

Juan Armando Gallardo (Source: Fort Worth Police Department)

3 men were shot, 2 died. The third was treated at the hospital and has been released.

Police say the shooting from Saturday afternoon was "unprovoked."

"It is believed that Gallardo has already or is in the process of fleeing to Mexico," a news release from Fort Worth Police on Monday said.

There is currently a warrant out for his arrest for the capital murder of multiple persons.

The department is asking anyone with information about Gallardo's location or destination in Mexico to give them a call at 817-392-4404.