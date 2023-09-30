Shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left two people dead and another person injured.

This happened just after 3:30 p.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 700 block of House Street.

Responding officers found three shooting victims.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were taken to a hospital, where one of them was later pronounced dead. The other victim was treated and later released from the hospital.

Police said they have identified a suspect in this shooting and are working to take him into custody.