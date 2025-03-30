Rep. Jasmine Crockett faces possible censure over 'Hot Wheels' comment | Texas: The Issue Is

The Brief Rep. Jasmine Crockett faces a possible censure after recent comments about Gov. Abbott. Crockett (D-Dallas) called Gov. Abbott "Hot Wheels" last week. Rep. Randy Weber (R-Galveston) filed a censure resolution against Crockett.



Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is facing the possibility of a censure over comments she made about Gov. Greg Abbott last week.

Crockett called the Gov. Abbott "Hot Wheels" last Saturday at a Human Rights Campaign event.

The governor has been paralyzed from the waist down since 1984 and uses a wheelchair.

What She Said:

"Y'all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there," she told the crowd in California. Come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess."

Lawmakers condemn Crockett's "Hot Wheels" comment

Multiple lawmakers took to social media to condemn Crockett for her remarks.

What they're saying:

Gov. Greg Abbott responded to Crockett's comments during an interview with Sean Hannity FOX News on Tuesday night.

"It's another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it," Abbott said.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump was doing an interview with conservative radio host Vince Coglianese and Crockett's comments were brought up.

"But she’s a lowlife, and she’s a very low-IQ person," the president told the host, adding, "I don’t imagine the Democrats are going to have a person like that running their party."

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) responded to a clip of Crockett's comments on social media, calling the comments "shameful."

"Crockett’s comments are disgraceful. Can you imagine if a Republican said something like this? It would be on front page of NYT and all over CNN," said Cornyn.

Crockett responds to ‘Hot Wheels’ criticism

Jasmine Crockett at the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner held at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

In a statement to FOX 4, Rep. Crockett denied that the comment was about Gov. Abbott's condition.

Read the full statement here:

"I was not thinking about the governor’s condition…I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants to communities run by Black mayors and stoke tensions and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally the next line I said was that he was a Hot A** Mess referencing his terrible policies. NEVER at any time did I reference his condition. So, now, I am even more appalled that the people that unequivocally support Trump, who is known for racially insensitive nicknames & mocking the uniquely abled are outraged. Keep this energy up for all people, not just your political adversaries. Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing & hanging on my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on the work of the people that elected us to better their lives."

Censure Resolution filed against Rep. Jasmine Crockett

On Wednesday, Texas Congressman Randy Weber (R-Galveston) filed a censure resolution against Crockett.

What they're saying:

I would have got my mouth washed out with soap. Just between me and you and the lamppost, I could have said, quite frankly, I don't think we can find the bar so big enough to fit in her mouth. Maybe people will sign on with our censure resolution. Maybe we'll just say, yeah, that this rises to the level. Some might say, well, actually it wasn't, if it was another member of Congress, it'd be something else and I get that point of view, you know, but this is the governor of the state of Texas," Weber said.

