U.S. Representative Randy Weber (R-Galveston) announced he has officially filed a censure resolution against Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) after she referred to Texas Governor Greg Abbott as "Governor Hot Wheels" and a "hot a-- mess" at the Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles dinner on March 22.

What they're saying:

"The story of our great Governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance," said Weber. "Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett—stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks—are nothing short of reprehensible," said Rep. Weber. "She must be censured and held accountable for the venomous rhetoric she spews as a representative of the Democratic Party. It’s painfully obvious she was never taught a single thing about Texas class, as her behavior is a disgrace to everything Texas and the United States stands for."

Rep. Crockett calls Gov. Greg Abbott "Hot Wheels"

The backstory:

Comments from Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) about Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the weekend have sparked backlash.

Crockett was one of the speakers at the Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles dinner on Saturday, March 22.

"Y'all pray for me because who knows what I'm going to end up saying," Crockett said at the beginning of the speech.

The Congresswoman went on to talk about the support from the Human Rights Campaign for legislative efforts and the push from Democrats despite resistance from Republicans.

"We in these hot a** Texas streets, honey. Y'all know we have Governor Hot Wheels down there," Crockett said. "The only thing hot about him is that he's a hot a** mess."

Governor Abbott has been in a wheelchair since 1984.

Gov. Greg Abbott responds

What they're saying:

Gov. Greg Abbott responded to Crockett's comments during an interview with Sean Hannity FOX News on Tuesday night.

"It's another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it," Abbott said.

Rep. Crockett responds to criticism

In a statement to FOX 4, Rep. Crockett denied that the comment was about Gov. Abbott's condition.

Read the full statement here:

"I was not thinking about the governor’s condition…I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants to communities run by Black mayors and stoke tensions and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally the next line I said was that he was a Hot A** Mess referencing his terrible policies. NEVER at any time did I reference his condition. So, now, I am even more appalled that the people that unequivocally support Trump, who is known for racially insensitive nicknames & mocking the uniquely abled are outraged. Keep this energy up for all people, not just your political adversaries. Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing & hanging on my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on the work of the people that elected us to better their lives."

Why is Greg Abbott in a wheelchair?

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 4: National Guard stands behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and fellow Governors as they hold a press conference along the Rio Grande at the U.S.-Mexico border to discuss Operation Lone Star and border concerns on Sunday, Febr Expand

The backstory:

In 1984, Abbott was on a run in Houston when a branch of an oak tree fell on the future governor.

Abbott's suffered crushed vertebrae, broken ribs and damage to his organs.

He was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Crockett, Elon Musk controversy

Last week, Crockett ruffled some feathers with her comments about Elon Musk during a call for the Tesla Takedown movement.

"All I want to see happen for my birthday is for Elon to be taken down," Crockett said.

Musk has been the target of protests and Tesla dealerships have been hit by vandals.

Moments after the remark, Crockett gave clarification, saying she did not mean violence towards Musk.

"I am saying that figuratively, Everything I am promoting is non violent, I don't want anyone to take that word literal in any way," she said.

The comments did not sit well with US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"She turns and says I am not calling for violence. She is an elected public official, she needs to tread very carefully, nothing is going to happen to Elon Musk," Bondi told FOX News.

Crockett fired back on MSNBC, saying she never promoted any violence.

"I just want to say that I have never promoted violence whatsoever. Yet, I've also never made excuses for those violent actors, such as the ones on January 6th," Crockett said.

An independent journalist confronted Crockett about the Musk comments on Tuesday morning.

She is seen knocking the camera away from her.

Rep. Crockett thanked Republican Congressman Tim Burchett for putting himself between her and the person.

More on Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) has been named the National Co-Chair for Kamala Harris' campaign. She sat down with Steven Dial to talk about the presidential race and how she is looking to help Dallas.

The backstory:

Crockett has risen to prominence in the Democratic Party since taking office in 2023 and has not been shy about pushing back against Republican lawmakers during her time in office.

She took over the seat Eddie Bernice Johnson held since 1992.

Confrontations between Crockett and other members of Congress, like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), have earned her national attention, including being parodied on Saturday Night Live.

Crockett was the national co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign.

Dallas Rep. Jasmine Crockett was among the Democratic members of Congress to walk out of President Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night. Here's what she had to say.

She was also invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

Before her election to Congress, Crockett represented the 100th district in the Texas House from 2021 to 2023.