Dallas Rep. Jasmine Crockett calls Gov. Greg Abbott 'Hot Wheels,' draws ire of Republicans

The Brief Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is facing backlash over recent comments. Crockett called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "Hot Wheels" during an event over the weekend. Abbott has been in a wheelchair since 1984.



Comments from Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) about Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sparked backlash from Republicans.

Rep. Crockett calls Gov. Greg Abbott "Hot Wheels"

What Happened:

Crockett was one of the speakers at the Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles dinner on Saturday, March 22.

"Y'all pray for me because who knows what I'm going to end up saying," Crockett said at the beginning of the speech.

The Congresswoman went on to talk about the support from the Human Rights Campaign with legislative efforts and the push from Democrats despite resistance from Republicans.

"We in these hot a** Texas streets, honey. Y'all know we have Governor Hot Wheels down there," Crockett said. "The only thing hot about him is that he's a hot a** mess."

Governor Abbott has been in a wheelchair since 1984.

What they're saying:

Some conservative influencers have called for Crockett to be censured for the comments.

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) responded to a clip of Crockett's comments on social media, calling the comments "shameful."

FOX 4 has reached out to Rep. Crockett's office for comment.

Why is Greg Abbott in a wheelchair?

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 4: National Guard stands behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and fellow Governors as they hold a press conference along the Rio Grande at the U.S.-Mexico border to discuss Operation Lone Star and border concerns on Sunday, Febr Expand

The backstory:

In 1984, Abbott was on a run in Houston when a branch of an oak tree fell on the future governor.

Abbott's suffered crushed vertebrae, broken ribs and damage to his organs.

He was left paralyzed from the waist down.

More on Jasmine Crockett

The backstory:

Crockett has risen to prominence in the Democratic Party since taking office in 2023 and has not been shy about pushing back against Republican lawmakers during her time in office.

She took over the seat Eddie Bernice Johnson held since 1992.

Confrontations between Crockett and other members of Congress, like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), have earned her national attention, including being parodied on Saturday Night Live.

Crockett was the national co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign.

She was also invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

Before her election to Congress, Crockett represented the 100th district in the Texas House from 2021 to 2023.

Crockett, Elon Musk controversy

Last week, Crockett ruffled some feathers during a call for the Tesla Takedown movement.

"All I want to see happen for my birthday is for Elon to be taken down," Crockett said.

In response to the comments, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Crockett needs to "tread very carefully" during an appearance on FOX News.

Crockett fired back on MSNBC, saying she never promoted any violence.

"I just want to say that I have never promoted violence whatsoever. Yet, I've also never made excuses for those violent actors, such as the ones on January 6th," Crockett said.

An independent journalist confronted Crockett about the Musk comments on Tuesday morning.

She is seen knocking the camera away from her.

Rep. Crockett thanked Republican Congressman Tim Burchett for putting himself between her and the person.