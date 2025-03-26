President Trump calls Rep. Jasmine Crockett's a 'lowlife' after 'Hot Wheels' comment

article

The Brief Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "Hot Wheels" during an event over the weekend. On Wednesday, President Trump called her a "lowlife" and said she was a "very low-IQ person." Also on Wednesday, Texas Rep. Randy Weber (R-Galveston) filed a censure resolution against the congresswoman for her comments.



President Donald Trump has called Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) a "lowlife" after she referred to Texas Governor Greg Abbott as "Governor Hot Wheels." Governor Abbott has been in a wheelchair since 1984.

Rep. Crockett calls Gov. Greg Abbott "Hot Wheels"

The backstory:

Crockett was one of the speakers at the Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles dinner on Saturday, March 22.

"Y'all pray for me because who knows what I'm going to end up saying," Crockett said at the beginning of the speech.

The Congresswoman went on to talk about the support from the Human Rights Campaign for legislative efforts and the push from Democrats despite resistance from Republicans.

"We in these hot a** Texas streets, honey. Y'all know we have Governor Hot Wheels down there," Crockett said. "The only thing hot about him is that he's a hot a** mess."

Crockett released a statement on Tuesday saying the comments were not about the Governor's condition.

President Donald Trump on Rep. Crockett comments

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, President Trump was doing an interview with conservative radio host Vince Coglianese and Crockett's comments were brought up.

"But she’s a lowlife, and she’s a very low-IQ person," the president told the host, adding, "I don’t imagine the Democrats are going to have a person like that running their party."

Coglianese told Trump he believed she was lying in her X post. "She’s been called out for that. She later came out on X and she claimed that she was just actually talking about when he was bussing illegals around the country, which seems to me like a pretty brazen lie on the lawmaker’s part."

"Well, it’s a lie," Trump said. "And she lies." He added that if the Democratic Party ever puts someone like Crockett in a leadership role, "They’ll never win an election again. It would be very hard."

According to FOX News, Trump mentioned that when he first saw viral videos of the congresswoman, he assumed she had a different profession.

"At first, I thought she was a comedian. I couldn’t believe she was a congressman or whatever she is," he said, getting a laugh out of the host. He admitted he thought she "was a little bit funny, but crude, and now I found out she’s actually a politician."

"The Democrats are going to suffer with this one," he added.

Censure Resolution

U.S. Representative Randy Weber (R-Galveston) announced he has officially filed a censure resolution against Representative Crockett for her comments.

Gov. Greg Abbott responds

Gov. Greg Abbott responded to Crockett's comments during an interview with Sean Hannity FOX News on Tuesday night.

"It's another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it," Abbott said.

Rep. Crockett responds to criticism

In a statement to FOX 4, Rep. Crockett denied that the comment was about Gov. Abbott's condition.

"I was not thinking about the governor’s condition…I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants to communities run by Black mayors and stoke tensions and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally the next line I said was that he was a Hot A** Mess referencing his terrible policies. NEVER at any time did I reference his condition. So, now, I am even more appalled that the people that unequivocally support Trump, who is known for racially insensitive nicknames & mocking the uniquely abled are outraged. Keep this energy up for all people, not just your political adversaries. Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing & hanging on my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on the work of the people that elected us to better their lives."

Why is Greg Abbott in a wheelchair?

In 1984, Abbott was on a run in Houston when a branch of an oak tree fell on the future governor.

Abbott's suffered crushed vertebrae, broken ribs and damage to his organs.

He was left paralyzed from the waist down.