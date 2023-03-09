Italy stabbings: CPS worker called 911 after mother left home with 'blood on her hands', court doc says

New court documents obtained by FOX 4 reveal more information about the deadly stabbings in Italy, Texas, where 25-year-old Samaiya Hall is charged with killing three of her children and injuring two others.

A search warrant affidavit for the home says that on the night of Friday, March 3, an investigator with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services called 911.

Samaiya Hall

The CPS worker told police she was called to the home on Harris Street to remove the children.

She told the 911 operator she was outside and saw Hall enter the home and then came back outside with what she believed to be blood on her hands, according to the affidavit.

She also told the dispatcher that the mother had threatened suicide in the past and was being "aggressive."

Italy police found three children in a back bedroom of the home unresponsive with what they believed to be multiple stab wounds in the abdominal area, according to the documents.

The two other children were taken to local hospitals with critical injuries.

The document also details what was taken from the home, including a knife blade from the front bedroom with blood, a large stainless-steel knife from the back bedroom with blood, a black knife blade handle and a stainless steel knife from the back bedroom.

The documents say investigators also took swabs from throughout the house, two cell phones and a purse from the home.

Family members told FOX 4 Hall didn’t have custody of her children, and they had been living with Hall's grandmother, the owner of the home.

Hall faces three counts of capital murder and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She is currently in the Ellis County Jail.

A vigil will be held for the children on Thursday night at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Ellis County. It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.



