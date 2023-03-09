Expand / Collapse search

Italy stabbings: New charges filed against mother accused of stabbing children

Ellis County
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: More charges expected for Italy mother accused of stabbing 5 children

A spokesman with the Ellis County Sheriff's Office says they are still in the fact-finding phase of the investigation but added that more charges are expected.

ITALY, Texas - New charges have been filed against an Ellis County mother accused of stabbing her 5 children inside an Italy, Texas home, killing 3 and injuring 2 others.

Ellis County Jail records show that 25-year-old Samaiya Hall now faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hall had previously been charged with 3 counts of capital murder.

She is currently in the Ellis County Jail.

The 5 children were stabbed on Friday night, the two injured children are still in the hospital.

Family members tell FOX 4 Hall didn’t have custody of her children, and it’s unclear why Hall was at the home at the time or what led up to the stabbing.

The pastor for the children's caretaker told FOX 4 the children had been living with Hall's grandmother.

Italy stabbings: Grandmother tried to gain custody of grandson before his murder
Italy stabbings: Grandmother tried to gain custody of grandson before his murder

Tanya Reese says her 6-year-old grandson loved basketball and Spider-Man. She took a picture of him at his sixth birthday party last October. It was the last time she ever saw him.

FOX 4 also spoke with a grandmother on the side of one of the fathers of the murdered children: 6-year-old Legend Chapelle. She showed paperwork from July highlighting her family’s attempts to gain custody of legend, but it never happened. 

A vigil will be held for the children on Thursday night at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Ellis County. It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.