Italy stabbings: New charges filed against mother accused of stabbing children

New charges have been filed against an Ellis County mother accused of stabbing her 5 children inside an Italy, Texas home, killing 3 and injuring 2 others.

Ellis County Jail records show that 25-year-old Samaiya Hall now faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hall had previously been charged with 3 counts of capital murder.

She is currently in the Ellis County Jail.

The 5 children were stabbed on Friday night, the two injured children are still in the hospital.

Family members tell FOX 4 Hall didn’t have custody of her children, and it’s unclear why Hall was at the home at the time or what led up to the stabbing.

The pastor for the children's caretaker told FOX 4 the children had been living with Hall's grandmother.

FOX 4 also spoke with a grandmother on the side of one of the fathers of the murdered children: 6-year-old Legend Chapelle. She showed paperwork from July highlighting her family’s attempts to gain custody of legend, but it never happened.

A vigil will be held for the children on Thursday night at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Ellis County. It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.