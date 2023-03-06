School districts wearing black and gold to show support for Italy ISD students

School districts across North Texas asked students to wear black and gold on Monday to show support for Italy students following the stabbing death of 3 children on Friday in Ellis County.

Ennis, Avalon, Waxahachie, Maypearl, Milford and Blooming Grove ISD were among the districts who asked students to wear Italy ISD's colors to school on Monday.

Shamaiya Hall faces three counts of capital murder in the deaths of a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy and girl who were twins.

READ MORE: Questions remain about mother charged with capital murder in deaths of 3 children in Italy, Texas

A 4-year-old boy and 13-month-old girl were taken to hospitals in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Family members tell FOX 4 Hall was the mother of the children and that they were stabbed.

Additional counselors will be available for students at school and at Central Baptist Church's main campus on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.