Irving murder suspect, brother believed to be in Honduras, police say

A suspect in an Irving murder and his brother are believed to have fled to Honduras.

Police have been searching for 32-year-old Erik Natanael Amador Godoy, who they believe killed Abel Martinez, 24, on April 7.

Now, Irving police have issued an arrest warrant for Godoy's 18-year-old-old brother, Franklin Amador.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Franklin Amador (Source: Irving Police)

Investigators believe the two brothers are together and in Mexico.

The vehicle they were traveling in was recovered in San Antonio shortly after the murder.

Martinez's family say that he was shot to death in the driveway of a home near Loop 12 and Irving Boulevard.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Erik Natanael Amador Godoy (Source: Irving Police)

They say Amador Godoy and some of his family members lived in a two-bedroom apartment on the back of her family’s property. They were kicked out for not paying rent.

The family claims Amador Godoy and others retaliated for getting kicked out, making threats and damaging property.

Irving police are asking for anyone with information about the brothers' whereabouts should call them immediately.

They ask that no one attempt to contact or apprehend either man.



