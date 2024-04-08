Irving police searching for murder suspect

Irving police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect connected to a murder over the weekend.

32-year-old Erik Natanael Amador Godoy has been identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting on Sunday.

Erik Natanael Amador Godoy (Source: Irving Police)

A male victim was found in a driveway on Ouida Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not been identified, died of his injuries.

Irving police say that Amador Godoy was last seen driving a dark gray Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate SWD0839 and a sticker saying #TodasMienten on the top left corner of the back window, several small stickers on the trunk and pink scratch mark stickers over the headlights.

Source: Irving Police

Investigators believe he may have traveled to South Texas.

Police say that Amador Godoy should be considered armed and dangerous. If you spot him, you are asked to contact local police.