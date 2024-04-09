Irving murder suspect retaliated after being kicked out of apartment, victim's family says

Irving police believe a so-called "armed and dangerous" fugitive may already be out of the country.

The man is wanted for murdering a 24-year-old man at an Irving home over the weekend.

The victim's family tells FOX 4 the shooting stemmed from threats made after the suspect was kicked out of an apartment on their property.

The Irving Police Department has blasted the murder suspect’s photo across social media. They say he’s on the run. Investigators believe he fled the country to Mexico.

A 17-year-old — who did not want FOX 4 to show her face — recalls hearing her brother, 24-year-old Abel Martinez, being shot to death in their driveway at a home near Loop 12 and Irving Boulevard on Sunday.

Irving murder victim Abel Martinez

"I don’t wish this upon anybody’s family. This is the worst nightmare ever," she said. "He was a great brother."

She first heard four gunshots.

"I stood by my door, and I waited, and then they started shooting again," she recalled. "So I waited until I heard them leave."

Eventually, she went outside and discovered her brother’s body.

"I went inside, and I started screaming at my uncle," she recalled. "I was like, ‘Abel’s dead! Abel’s dead! Call the ambulance! I need help!’ I started screaming for help and stuff."

The Irving Police Department says Erik Natanael Amador Godoy is the suspect. The 32-year-old was driving a dark gray Toyota Corolla with stickers on the back window, the trunk and headlights.

Suspect Erik Natanael Amador Godoy was last seen driving a Toyota Corolla with stickers on the back window, trunk and headlights.

Investigators now believe he fled to Mexico.

The victim’s sister tells FOX 4 that Amador Godoy and some of his family members lived in a two-bedroom apartment on the back of her family’s property. She says they were kicked out last month.

"So they were young adults all living together on your property, and your grandparents kicked them out because they weren’t paying rent?" asked FOX 4 Reporter David Sentendrey.

"Yeah, they weren’t being responsible," she said.

The 17-year-old says Amador Godoy and others retaliated for getting kicked out, making threats and damaging property. She never thought the dispute would lead to her brother’s murder.

"If they see them or know anything about them to please let us know because this is not fair. We just want justice to be served," she said.

Police would not say if they are looking for additional suspects.