Man charged with sexual assault after attack on Irving jogger

A man has been charged with sexual assault after an attack on a woman who was out on a run in her Irving neighborhood earlier this year.

Irving police say that Brandon Lee Williams confessed to the crime.

Brandon Lee Williams (Source: Irving Police)

Last month, Nicole Fugate told FOX 4 that she was on a run along Cowboys Parkway in Irving when a man grabbed her from behind and threw her on the ground.

Irving police say the man tried to take his pants off and pull down Fugate's pants at the same time.

Fugate told FOX 4 she fought off the man, scratching and punching him until he ran back to his car.

Irving police say they received a tip about a possible suspect on Friday.

Williams was arrested on an unrelated warrant and was questioned by officers.

During the questioning, he confirmed details about the incident that had not been made public and told officers he intended to have sexual intercourse with Fugate.

Irving police say that you should run in pairs, stay aware of your surroundings and always let a friend or family member know when and where you are running.