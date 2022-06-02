Innocent Dallas man’s name cleared 40 years after wrongful conviction

article

A 75-year-old man who was wrongly convicted of crimes he didn’t commit had his name cleared in a Dallas County courtroom Thursday morning.

Mallory Nicholson was convicted of burglary and two counts of child sex abuse in 1982.

Then 35 years old, Nicholson was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He was released on parole after serving 21 years.

Nicholson’s case was put under review in 2019, and with the help of the Innocence Project, the evidence showed he was not responsible for the crimes.

Undisclosed information by prosecutors pointed to another suspect.

"It was just a long fight and wait. But I’ve always had hope that a day would come for me," Nicholson said.

He credits the support of his wife for helping him endure his long incarceration and "never losing hope."

