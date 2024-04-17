North Texas woman found guilty of plotting fiancé's ex-girlfriend's murder

32-year-old Holly Elkins was found guilty of orchestrating the murder of her fiancé's ex-girlfriend on Wednesday.

Alyssa Burkett, 24, was shot and stabbed to death on Oct. 2, 2020, at a Carrollton apartment complex where she worked.

"Overwhelmed with emotions right now, but happy, happy, justice is finally done," said Teresa Collard, Burkett's mother, shortly after the verdict.

In closing arguments, prosecutors told the jury that Holly Elkins orchestrated the murder of Burkett. They claimed she was obsessed with wanting custody of Burkett's daughter, who was the child of her fiancé, Andrew Beard.

"She was a great daughter, loved life, a great mom," said Burkett.

A year ago, Beard, 36, admitted to murdering Burkett.

He pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and using a dangerous weapon resulting in death.

He is serving a 43-year federal prison sentence.

Elkins was arrested in Miami in July of last year.

Holly Elkins

Her defense attorneys asked the jury why prosecutors did not call Beard to testify.

Prosecutors responded it was because they are "not going to put a psychopathic murdering liar on the stand."

That statement speaks to the elaborate and vicious plot to destroy Burkett described in the indictments.

In July 2020, Elkins allegedly called police using a fake name and falsely reported Burkett was driving dangerously. A month later, Elkins made another false report.

Then, on Sept. 2, Elkins and Beard allegedly planted illegal drugs and a pistol in the trunk of Burkett's car to have her arrested.

Beard called police using a fake name and reported Burkett was selling drugs.

Alyssa Burkett

Carrollton police did not file any charges against Burkett, but it did not stop.

On Oct. 2, Beard, disguised as a Black man, shot Burkett in the head while she was in her car in the parking lot of the apartment complex where she worked.

As she staggered out of the car, he then stabbed her 13 times.

Elkins allegedly remained at Beard's home with Burkett's one-year-old daughter to establish an alibi, falsely claiming Beard was home at the time of the murder.

It was a crime that shattered Burkett's family, who told us in 2020 what it meant for a child who lost her mother to domestic violence.

"Her baby gets up in the morning and goes right to a picture of her mother and picks it up and kisses it every day." said Burkett's grandfather at the time.

For the family, the guilty verdict is an important step toward closure.

[REPORTER: "What would Alyssa think of this?"]

"She would be thrilled, I've been going to that gravesite since day one telling her justice would served," said Collard.

Sentencing will be in a few months, but the conviction in the case means Elkins has the potential to serve a life sentence.