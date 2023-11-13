article

The TSA said Monday it expects airport security checkpoints nationwide to be busier than ever this holiday travel season.

The roads are also expected to have the most travelers since AAA started tracking Thanksgiving travel numbers in 2000.

More than 55 million people will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday.

"This is one of the busiest travel periods of the year," said Daniel Armbruster, the spokesman for AAA Texas.

Most of that travel will be on the roads, but many folks will be flying too.

"About 244,000 Texans will be flying," Armbruster said.

In fact, United Airlines is bracing for nearly six million passengers to fly United for the holiday, more than ever before.

The airline also expects the Thanksgiving travel period to be longer than previous years, about 11 days, due in part to remote-friendly work schedules.

"Clearly the signs are optimistic. I think the travel industry as a whole is quite enthusiastic," said travel expert Gabe Sagile.

Sagile says the Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest travel day of the entire year.

A possible government shutdown, if Congress doesn't reach a deal by Saturday, could cause some headaches at airports nationwide.

"95% of TSA workers would be considered essential workers. So they would stay on the job, though, without that paycheck," said Sagile.

Around 50,000 TSA agents, as well as 13,000 air traffic controllers, who are also federal agents, could be affected.

The Biden administration warns a shutdown could cause delays and longer wait times at airports.

"The FAA will remain vigilant and continue collaborating with everyone that utilizes the national airspace system to enhance safety with a goal of eliminating significant safety events," the administration said in a statement.

"Yes, that could certainly compound the stress that naturally will occur during the season because travel numbers will be way up," said Sagile.

Nearly all of the travel demand is for domestic travel, since Thanksgiving is a U.S. holiday, according to the Sagile.

If you want to travel overseas, Sagile says now would be a good time to do that.