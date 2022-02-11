Here are some changes North Texans may notice while voting in March primary

Early voting begins Monday in Texas.

For some, it'll look a little different this year.

Not only did the state legislature draw new political boundaries, but there are changes to the election laws as well.

From the gubernatorial race, to congressional seats and local races, a lot is at stake starting Monday.

There is, however, already been confusion over some of the changes.

While this primary season may have the feel of past elections, there are a handful of changes voters should be on the lookout for.

Some voters may not see the same incumbent they always vote for or against, and that’s because the Texas Legislature drew new districts in the fall.

A process that happens only every 10 years, upon the release of new census data.

Election officials are encouraging people to check their sample ballots before going to vote.

Generally, the easiest way to see that is on the county election website.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office says to look in the mail for indicators as well.

"Every federal election cycle, every two years, you get this card in the mail right here, and this year it's blue," Assistant Texas Secretary of State for Communications Sam Taylor said. "So be on the lookout for that in your mailbox and that'll show you what district you're in. From the congressional races, all the way down to your state House races."

Redistricting wasn’t the only change to the way Texans vote.

Texas Republicans moved forward with changes to the voting law.

The contentious changes led to Texas Democrats fleeing the state to temporarily break quorum, although the measures eventually passed.

One of the measures requires additional information on mail-in ballot applications.

"So on the application for ballot by mail, you'll see in the top right hand corner. Right here, there's a space to put either your driver's license number or your state ID number," Taylor explained. "Or in the last four of your social. If you haven't been issued any of those, you can check a box saying, I haven't been issued one of those."

Those eligible must request their mail-in ballot by February 18.

Already, county election officials across the state have had to reject ballots over the new requirement.

Seeking to avoid confusion, some election offices, including Dallas County’s, suggest applicants fill out both forms of ID.

"When it doubt, fill both out. Failing to fill out this section means your application will be rejected," one Dallas County election official said.

Election officials also highly recommend voters go to votetexas.gov to track the status of their ballot by mail.

"You can actually track your ballot by mail at every step in the process once you send in this application," Taylor said. "You can track where that application is, whether or not it's been accepted, and importantly, if there was a mismatch or a missing or incorrect ID put on your application, you can actually go and correct that online so that your county will send you a ballot by mail."

And as always, officials are recommending people vote early if they can.

Only around 7.5% voted early in 2018.

"Regardless of what county you're in, you can vote at any location in your county of residence during the early voting period. So take advantage of that opportunity. The smaller line," Taylor added.