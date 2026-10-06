Hebron H.S. educator turns herself in on multiple child sex crime warrants

The Brief On Tuesday, Gloria Reséndiz, a Hebron High School teacher, has turned herself into the Carrollton Jail on charges of child grooming and indecency with a child - sexual contact. Carrollton PD discovered evidence of an inappropriate relationship between Reséndiz and a juvenile student after being notified by a Hebron H.S. administrator. Charges for Reséndiz were announced on Monday, but police were unable to locate her after announcing the warrants for her arrest.



A Lewisville ISD teacher has turned herself into police one day after she was charged with two child sex crimes involving a Hebron High School student.

Hebron H.S. teacher arrested

Gloria Reséndiz, 35 (Denton County Jail)

What we know:

35-year-old Gloria Reséndiz turned herself in to the Carrollton Jail on Tuesday, October 6.

Reséndiz, a teacher at Hebron High School in Lewisville ISD, was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and child grooming on Monday, October 5.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Reséndiz on Monday, but had not yet detained her before she turned herself in today.

Dig deeper:

Carrollton PD say they obtained the arrest warrants for Reséndiz after an investigation revealed evidence of an inappropriate relationship between Reséndiz and a juvenile student.

On Sunday, September 27, a Hebron H.S. administrator alerted Carrollton PD to concerning communications between Reséndiz and the student.

The student was enrolled ine one of Reséndiz's classes during a prior school year, but is not currently enrolled in a class with her.

What they're saying:

Lewisville ISD says the district has placed Reséndiz on administrative leave. She is prohibited from entering any district facility while on leave.

The district is also offering counseling services to students from Hebron High School counselors.

What's next:

Reséndiz has been transported to the Denton County Jail.