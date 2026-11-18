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The Brief Mary Kay is relocating its global headquarters from Addison to Plano. The new 160,000-square-foot, six-floor office inside Legacy Union One will be a modern workspace for the company’s employees. The Plano move is expected in late 2027, followed by the reopening of a reimagined Mary Kay Museum in Lewisville in early 2028.



Mary Kay is moving its global headquarters from Addison to Plano.

What we know:

The company announced on Wednesday that it will relocate to the Legacy Union One office tower at Legacy North.

Mary Kay’s new office space will span 160,000 square feet and six floors, with employees benefiting from the building’s modern workspace amenities and Legacy North’s vibrant restaurant and retail district.

The move also puts the headquarters closer to its manufacturing facility in Lewisville.

Mary Kay's manufacturing plant on in Lewisville, Texas (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"Beauty isn’t just what we create. It is how we work. This new office is another exciting milestone in Mary Kay’s transformation and modernization. It was always the Mary Kay vision to keep growing and evolving – and we are honoring that with this move," said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Mary Kay.

What's next:

The Plano move is expected to happen in late 2027.

The Mary Kay Museum will be reimagined and will reopen at the Lewisville manufacturing facility in early 2028.