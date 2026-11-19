The Brief The third defendant accused of killing Dallas rapper MO3 has pleaded guilty to murder. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal. Additional drug charges he faced were dropped. Co-defendants Kewon White and Markies Conway (a.k.a. Yella Beezy) were both convicted and sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the murder-for-hire plot.



The man accused of providing rapper MO3’s location before he was gunned down on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020 has accepted a plea deal.

Devin Brown will now spend 10 years in prison for his role in the murder-for-hire plot organized by rival rapper Yella Beezy.

Devin Brown pleads guilty

What we know:

Brown was in a Dallas County courtroom on Thursday morning to enter his guilty plea.

He accepted a deal from prosecutors. In exchange for pleading guilty to a lesser charge of murder, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Additional drug charges he faced were also dropped, sources told FOX 4.

Brown was originally charged with capital murder by remuneration, which carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

He is now eligible for parole after five years. He has been in jail since his arrest in 2020, so he is technically already eligible for parole, but his defense attorney said that is not going to happen.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Brown was the one who provided MO3's location to the hitman, Kewon White.

Testimony from previous trials revealed Brown is the father of Jocylynn Jackson's children. Jackson was dating MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, and he was gunned down shortly after leaving her apartment.

Brown texted his son to confirm that MO3 was at the apartment and then provided that information to White, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

Noble's family members were seen hugging one another outside the courtroom on Thursday.

But Defense Attorney Heath Harris said this was really a victory for Brown.

"It’s what Mr. Brown wanted. I think he made the right decision as we have always said we were prepared to go to trial on capital murder. He pled guilty to murder, which basically means they’re going to dismiss the capital murder. So, that’s what we always wanted. I would have liked to clear his name of the capital murder. We always believed that this was retaliation and not remuneration. We believe the evidence would have came out to support that. More importantly, we believe the evidence would have came out that would have shown that Kewon contacted him after already knowing where Ms. Jackson lived. And all he did was try to keep this man from kicking the door in where his kids were," he said.

Harris explained that Brown was communicating with White throughout the night to try to protect his children. He said Brown also went to the apartment complex's parking lot to try to calm White down.

"All Devin did then and what he's doing now is for his kids. This will allow him to get back to his kids as soon as possible," he said. "He didn't want to risk and end up like Mr. Conway, being found guilty on what we felt was insufficient evidence."

Yella Beezy convicted

Earlier this month, Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors said Conway paid White to carry out the killing over a long-running feud with Noble.

During the nearly three-week trial, they showed jurors bank records, text messages, cellphone location data, and images from security cameras to prove their case. A witness also testified that White bragged about the murder and demanded payment.

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Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Krystal Biggins said during closing arguments that it was an "Ocean’s 11-style plot" where Conway placed the bounty on Noble. She argued Brown was the tipster, White was the shooter, and associate Jerry Johnson was the middleman funneling payments.

The guilty verdict was delivered on the sixth anniversary of Noble’s murder.

Kewon White convicted

In September, jurors also found White guilty of capital murder after viewing video of a masked gunman in light blue underwear chasing Noble on I-35. Video from outside a Dallas home linked to White also showed him wearing the same light blue underwear both before and after the murder.

Many of the same witnesses who took the stand during Conway’s trial also testified against White, alleging he waited 18 hours for Noble to leave his girlfriend’s apartment and then ambushed him on the interstate.

White is also now serving a life sentence.

MO3’s murder

Noble was shot and killed in broad daylight on northbound I-35 back on Nov. 11, 2020.

A delivery truck that was directly behind Noble’s car captured video of the gunman firing shots while chasing Noble.

Prosecutors said the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by Conway over a long-running feud. Part of the rap beef stemmed from a 2018 shooting on the Sam Rayburn Tollway that injured Conway.