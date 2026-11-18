The Brief Parkland Health System leaders voted to fund a transition for the troubled Metrocare Mental Health Agency, which serves over 55,000 Dallas County residents. Metrocare failed to stabilize its finances despite receiving an emergency loan of up to $18 million from Parkland and $600,000 in county funds. County Judge Clay Jenkins supports transitioning services away from Metrocare, but Commission John Wiley Price doesn't like that Metrocare has put the county in this position.



Parkland Health System’s Board of Managers authorized the hospital’s CEO to allocate funding for the transition of Metrocare Mental Health Agency, which serves more than 55,000 people across Dallas County.

Metrocare Transition

The backstory:

Metrocare is the place where those with intellectual and developmental disabilities get the help they need.

Created in 1967 as Dallas County Mental Health and Mental Retardation, it’s now the largest provider of mental health, developmental disability, and permanent supported housing services.

Roughly 1,000 employees serve 55,000 patients in Dallas County.

This summer, Metrocare asked for a financial lifeline. Parkland Health worked up an emergency loan of up to $18 million to keep Metrocare open. Dallas County Commissioners also approved $600,000 in public funds for an audit and to help Metrocare find new leadership.

But even with an influx of emergency funds, Metrocare could not right its financial ship.

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What's new:

Late Wednesday afternoon, Parkland Health issued a statement on behalf of its Board of Managers.

Today, the Parkland Board of Managers authorized our CEO to use health system funds to help fund a wind down and transition of Metrocare and its services. Our health system is not in a position to fund operations at Metrocare indefinitely, so our anticipation would be that any continuation of Parkland funds would be used for the specific purpose of a wind down and transition.

Parkland did not and cannot vote to cease operations at Metrocare. Only the Metrocare Board can do that. But our Board has declared that they are willing to help fund a wind down and transition. The next steps will be determined by the Metrocare Board.

Parkland’s primary objective is to see that the vital services Metrocare provides to the county’s most vulnerable patients continue without interruption. We are 100 percent committed to that goal.

In addition, we want to express to the current employees at Metrocare who have been working valiantly under difficult circumstances that we understand their value in serving those in our community who receive care through Metrocare, and we would look to them first should this transition take place and we add new services to Parkland.

Dallas County leaders react

What they're saying:

At Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday, Judge Clay Jenkins said the efforts to save Metrocare failed. He believes it’s time for the mental health provider to pivot its operations .

"Dallas County cannot afford a widespread interruption in the services that Metrocare provides. To protect Metrocare's patients and staff and the Dallas County community as a whole, Metrocare should begin a pivot towards a wind down of its operations. Parkland, with the help of Metrocare, HHSC, and others, should assume primary responsibility for care, formally provided by Metrocare," he said.

Jenkins sent a letter to the executive director of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission asking to transition county disability and mental health service responsibilities away from Metrocare.

In a way, it makes sense because many of Parkland’s patients are also Metrocare patients.

And while there are other mental health care providers in the county, none are large enough to fold in all of Metrocare’s patients. Nor would they be able to absorb some, if not all, of Metrocare’s staff as effectively as Parkland.

The other side:

Commissioner John Wiley Price was against Parkland bailing out Metrocare in July. And while he realizes there may be no other option, he is not in favor of Parkland taking on Metrocare's mental health work.

"I don't like going to the wedding, you know, with a gun in my back. And I've got some people at the wedding I don't like anyway. Not the fact that I don't like them. I just don't think that they have that they have dealt in the best interest of the people of Dallas County," Price said. "I'm just incensed, because if the court will recall and I'll go back and pull it, I've been saying this for years. I said it in 2019. I said before that. This is my third rodeo. I don't like it, and I don't like the fact that they've put us in this position."

The position Price is referring to is Parkland having to be the safety net for Metrocare's employees and patients.

His worry is the "onslaught" of patients looking to Parkland for help and whether that will become too much for Parkland to handle.

What's next:

Metrocare's board will meet on Friday. There's still some measure of uncertainty if members will go along with Parkland's proposal.

The interim CEO said Metrocare is still trying to figure out how to preserve itself, something it hasn't been able to do on its own to date.