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The Brief Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club expelled former Texas Railroad Commission candidate Bo French. French said the board cited "racist posts." The club’s letter cited its reputation and general welfare. French defended his posts about Jews, Muslims and UT students, saying they were taken out of context.



A Fort Worth country club has pulled the membership of former Texas Railroad Commission candidate and former Tarrant County Republican chair Bo French.

French confirmed he was voted out on X, saying the board of directors for River Crest Country Club asked him "to resign in September due to 'racist posts.'"

"I refused, so they convened an expulsion meeting," French said.

He posted the statement he read at the meeting saying the nine member board voted him out.

"There is a cost to fighting for what is right," French said.

In French's statement to the board, he defended his post where he polled his followers on whether Jews or Muslims were the "bigger threat to America" and a post made during his campaign that featured University of Texas students. He said both posts were taken out of context for political reasons.

"In politics, I expect all the dishonest spin merchants to lie about me. I accept that as part of stepping into the arena," French's statement read. "But I have always viewed the club as a place to escape the ugliness of the outside world."

French also told the board that he had an "exemplary record of treating minority employees of this club with the utmost dignity and respect."

River Crest Country Club pulls Bo French's membership citing ‘reputation and general welfare’ of club

In a letter to French first published by Politico, River Crest said the board voted to remove French as a member "for reasons relating to the reputation and general welfare of the Club." The club's website says it has been open since 1911.

French has found himself at the center of several controversies over comments made on social media.

The backstory:

In September, French posted a photo on X showing a diverse group of students celebrating Texas' win over Ohio State, writing, "I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined."

The post drew condemnation on social media, including from within the Republican Party. The post came as French was in the middle of an election campaign for railroad commission that he would ultimately lose to Democrat Jon Rosenthal.

In 2025, French, then the Tarrant County Republican Party chair, posted a poll on social media asking "who is the bigger threat to America?" with the options being "Jews" or "Muslims."

The post prompted Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to call for French's resignation as county chair.

River Crest did not respond to a request for comment.