Police actively searching for Lewisville ISD educator on multiple child sex crime warrants

The Brief 35-year-old Gloria Reséndiz, an educator in Lewisville ISD, has been charged with two child sex crimes by the Carrollton Police Department. Reséndiz has been placed on leave by Lewisville ISD, but Carrollton PD say they have not yet arrested her and are actively searching for her location. The exact nature of the incident or incidents that led to the charges against Reséndiz are not publicly known.



A Lewisville ISD educator charged with multiple child sex crimes has not been taken into custody yet as police actively search for her location.

Lewisville ISD educator charges

What we know:

Carrollton Police have charged 35-year-old Gloria Reséndiz, a teacher in Lewisville ISD, with indecency with a child by sexual contact and child grooming.

The department is currently searching for Reséndiz's location and has not yet taken her into custody.

Lewisville ISD says the district has placed Reséndiz on administrative leave. She is prohibited from entering any district facility while on leave.

The school district says it is cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation, and is offering counseling services for students.

What we don't know:

The nature of the incident or incidents that led to Reséndiz's charges isn't currently known.

Lewisville ISD statement

What they're saying:

Lewisville ISD released the following statement to families in the district:

I think it is important to keep you informed of situations that impact our campus, even if your student isn’t directly impacted. I wanted to provide a follow-up regarding our previous message regarding Gloria Reséndiz. The Carrollton Police Department has informed us that arrest warrants on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact and child grooming have now been issued in connection with their ongoing investigation.

Ms. Reséndiz remains on administrative leave by the district and is strictly prohibited from entering any district facility. Lewisville ISD will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

We know you may have questions, but we are not privy to any additional information, as this is an ongoing CPD investigation. If you or your student has any information you believe may be important, we want to encourage you to reach out to CPD or a trusted adult at school.

Hebron HS Counselors will be available for students and will continue to support our campus and any students or staff in need in the days ahead. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us if you believe your student needs additional support in response to this situation.