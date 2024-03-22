H-E-B in Fort Worth gets opening date

H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas with a brand-new store in Fort Worth next month.

The Texas-based grocery store chain announced that it will officially open the doors of its H-E-B Alliance store on Wednesday, April 10.

The grocery store is located at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway in northern Fort Worth.

The location will open to the public at 6 a.m. on April 10.

It will be the fifth H-E-B location in the DFW region.

A job fair was held earlier this year in an attempt to hire 500 employees for the store.

H-E-B Prosper Groundbreaking

H-E-B also announced that it will break ground on its upcoming Prosper store on Tuesday, April 2.

That store will be located at the southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and Dallas North Tollway.

The store is expected to open in 2025.

H-E-B stores in Melissa and Rockwall are also expected in 2025.

H-E-B Expansion in North Texas

The Texas-based grocery chain, which has spent most of its 100+ year history in south and central Texas, has expanded north in recent months, with several locations in the works.

The location in Mansfield is also expected to open in 2024.

H-E-B also started construction on two low-price Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Dallas.

The location on Wheatland Road is expected to open in late summer 2024.

The Buckner Boulevard location is expected to open in the spring of 2025.