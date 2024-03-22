Expand / Collapse search

H-E-B in Fort Worth gets opening date

By
Published  March 22, 2024 4:12pm CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FOX 4 All Day: March 22, 2024

Dallas-Fort Worth news headlines and the weather forecast, including the shooting of an Arlington firefighter.

FORT WORTH, Texas - H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas with a brand-new store in Fort Worth next month.

The Texas-based grocery store chain announced that it will officially open the doors of its H-E-B Alliance store on Wednesday, April 10.

The grocery store is located at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway in northern Fort Worth.

The location will open to the public at 6 a.m. on April 10.

It will be the fifth H-E-B location in the DFW region.

A job fair was held earlier this year in an attempt to hire 500 employees for the store.

H-E-B Prosper Groundbreaking

H-E-B also announced that it will break ground on its upcoming Prosper store on Tuesday, April 2.

That store will be located at the southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and Dallas North Tollway.

The store is expected to open in 2025.

H-E-B stores in Melissa and Rockwall are also expected in 2025.

H-E-B Expansion in North Texas

Newest H-E-B store in North Texas opens in Allen

A crowd of dedicated H-E-B shoppers were up early Wednesday for the chance to be the first ones through the doors at the newest H-E-B store in North Texas. This one is in Allen at the corner of Exchange Parkway and Greenville Avenue, just east of Highway 75.

The Texas-based grocery chain, which has spent most of its 100+ year history in south and central Texas, has expanded north in recent months, with several locations in the works.

The location in Mansfield is also expected to open in 2024.

Related

HEB's low-price Joe V's Smart Shop begins construction in Pleasant Grove
article

HEB's low-price Joe V's Smart Shop begins construction in Pleasant Grove

HEB's lower price grocery store, Joe V's Smart Shop, is opening two stores in Dallas.

H-E-B also started construction on two low-price Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Dallas.

The location on Wheatland Road is expected to open in late summer 2024.

The Buckner Boulevard location is expected to open in the spring of 2025.