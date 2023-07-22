Four heat-related deaths reported in Tarrant County so far this month

So far this month, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reports four people have died because of the heat.

Two people were working outdoors, while the other two were inside without working air conditioning.

One of the victims was just 26 years old.

MedStar said those are two main categories of calls they respond to.

The third category is for calls involving people doing activities outside, like playing sports or doing yard work.

"Our response volumes in patients that we have treated for heat-related illness has not gone down. It’s stayed pretty consistent," said Matt Zavadsky, with MedStar. "We know that people are still pushing their limits and suffering from a heat-related illness every day."

Zavadsky wants people to remember muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, and sweating are all symptoms of heat-related illness.

Children and the elderly are more susceptible to the heat.

A lot of heat illness in elderly people is due to lack of AC in their homes.

If you have a loved one or a neighbor who lives alone and may not run the AC all the time, you’re encouraged to check on them.