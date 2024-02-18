Man charged with murder in fentanyl overdose death of Collin County woman

FOX 4 is learning more about the first person in Collin County charged with murder over a fentanyl overdose.

Collin County Sheriff's Office deputies worked with U.S. Marshals to arrest 25-year-old Gregory Noah Honesty last week in the case of a November overdose death of a 25-year-old woman in Blue Ridge.

According to the affidavit FOX 4 News obtained, Collin County deputies were able to find the man who sold the Blue Ridge woman the fentanyl through her Instagram account.

The affidavit said, "The communication on 11/18/23 showed [victim] arranged to purchase twelve pills after she left work. Communication between [victim] and lil3backupaccount revealed a phone number for the user."

That same phone number "was listed in [the victim's] phone contacts under the name "Noah."

Investigators then used tools to identify the phone number and Instagram account as belonging to Honesty.

In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law that allows authorities to charge people who manufacture or distribute fentanyl illegally to be prosecuted for murder, if it resulted in a death.

Last week, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner thanked the Texas Legislature for helping law enforcement combat the fentanyl epidemic.

"From Collin County’s standpoint we are going to, in every fentanyl related death, we are going to investigate it as a homicide," he said. "We are going to pursue you and charge you with murder."

The affidavit said Instagram communication by Honesty made it clear he knew he was selling counterfeit Percocet pills, which is a prescription pain reliever.

The victim's father said that he does have a lot to share when the time is right.

He expressed gratitude about the new law.