Grapevine Lake fatal crash: Military funeral honors given to victim, 18, in Fort Worth

The Brief A funeral with full military honors was held in Fort Worth on Saturday for Ava Moore, an 18-year-old killed in a Memorial Day jet ski hit-and-run on Grapevine Lake. Moore, a U.S. Air Force Academy preparatory school graduate, was weeks away from basic training when she was struck by a speeding jet ski while kayaking. Two individuals, Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez and Maikel Coello Perozo, have been arrested in connection with Moore's death.



The funeral for an 18-year-old North Texas girl killed in a tragic jet ski hit-and-run on Grapevine Lake Memorial Day weekend was held in Fort Worth on Saturday.

The family requested privacy and didn't speak on camera as they continue to grieve the loss of Ava Moore. But from FOX 4's vantage point, we could see the large crowd of people and members of the military in uniform, and it was obvious that Moore impacted many people in her short life.

Grapevine Lake Victim Funeral

The Latest:

Full military funeral honors were given to an 18-year-old who was ready to dedicate her life to her country.

On Saturday afternoon, family and friends gathered to honor the life of Moore at her family's church, Met Church in Fort Worth.

Ava Moore

The front entrance of the church was overflowing with people as they watched the military give its final sendoff.

Moore's casket left with a police escort, with her family close behind.

The backstory:

The U.S. Air Force Academy preparatory school graduate was hit by a speeding jet ski while kayaking on Grapevine Lake over Memorial Day weekend. She later died of her injuries.

Moore was just weeks away from heading off to basic training.

Jet Ski Crash Suspects Arrested

Dig deeper:

Grapevine Police arrested Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez and Maikel Coello Perozo in connection with the crime. Police say Gonzalez was driving the jet ski, and Perozo helped her flee the scene.

The 21-year-olds are on an immigration hold, as they're both Venezuelan nationals who entered the country illegally, according to officials.

Related article

A judge set bond for Gonzalez at $500,000 and a little more than $3,000 for Perozo, but even if they did post bail, they would remain in custody because of their immigration status.

Gonzalez is charged with manslaughter. Perozo faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including hindering apprehension and an accident involving damage to a vehicle. Police say he was involved in a crash while fleeing the scene.

Related article