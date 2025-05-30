Expand / Collapse search

Bond set for Grapevine Lake jet ski crash suspects

Published  May 30, 2025
A bond amount has been set for the two undocumented migrants accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Grapevine Lake on Memorial Day weekend. But they are not likely to get out of jail any time soon.

    • The woman accused in a Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run crash had her bond set at $500,000.
    • The man who helped her flee the crime scene has a $3,000 bond.
    • But because both now have an immigration hold, they will stay in custody if they post bond.

What we know:

Several political officials and immigration authorities pushed for "no bond to be assigned" to 21-year-olds Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez and Maikel Coello Perozo following the death of 18-year-old Ava Moore.

But a magistrate on Thursday set Gonzalez’s bond for a manslaughter charge at $500,000. 

Perozo’s bond was set at a little more than $3,000 for his misdemeanor charges, including hindering apprehension and an accident involving damage to a vehicle.

However, both suspects now have an immigration hold on them.

The immigration hold means that if the suspects do post bond, they will stay in custody until they answer the state charges against them or until they are deported.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials would pick them up if either posted bond and take them to a federal facility, or they could stay in the Tarrant County jail, where they are now.

Ava Moore’s Funeral

Moore’s funeral service will be held in North Texas on Saturday.

Moore was just weeks away from starting basic training for the U.S. military, a dream her friends and family said she was proud to pursue.

She had recently graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School and was home visiting her parents in North Texas for Memorial Day. 

The U.S. Air Force will conduct full military honors at the end of her service.

Her family has asked for privacy as they grieve the loss of their daughter.

Grapevine Lake Deadly Jet Crash

The latest on the Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run

Texas Game Wardens and Grapevine police have released more information about the fatal jet ski hit-and-run that killed 18-year-old Ava Moore over Memorial Day weekend.

The crash happened near Oak Grove Park on Grapevine Lake on the evening of May 25.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, two women were on a jet ski that was traveling at a high rate of speed and dangerously close to other people in the water.

Witnesses told investigators that Moore and other kayakers tried to paddle away before she was struck from behind.

The 18-year-old victim suffered severe head trauma. She was pulled to shore by bystanders, then taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities said a passenger on the jet ski stayed at the scene and spoke with first responders. But the driver, later identified as Gonzalez, got into a vehicle with a man, later identified as Perozo.

Several parked vehicles were hit as the pair drove away from the scene.

Witnesses provided officers with photos and videos taken immediately after the accident, and a tip line was later set up to identify the suspects, receiving more than 900 tips.

Grapevine Lake jet ski suspects in removal proceedings

Grapevine Lake jet ski suspects in removal proceedings

A deadly Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run accident is getting a lot of political attention because the suspects in the case crossed the border illegally.

The arrest affidavit says that Gonzalez and Perozo were identified based on tips and facial recognition software.

Both suspects entered the country illegally from Venezuela, according to ICE.

ICE officials said they were both arrested at the time of their entry, processed for a notice to appear, then released on their own recognizance.

ICE said both are now in removal proceedings.

The Source: The information in this story comes from Grapevine police, ICE officials, Tarrant County court records, and past news coverage.

