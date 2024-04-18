Expand / Collapse search

Sleeping driver causes deadly crash in Grapevine, police say

Updated  April 18, 2024 4:37pm CDT
Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine police are warning people about driving while drowsy after a deadly crash earlier this week.

Police say they were called to a crash on State Highway 121 shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

A tow truck driver was hit from behind by a work truck. The driver was found on the roadway 30 feet away from the tow truck.

(Source: Grapevine Police)

He died at the hospital on Wednesday.

Police say the driver of the work truck told them that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel and did not wake up until he felt the crash. That driver was not injured.

"Grapevine Police remind the public that extreme fatigue and drowsiness can be just as dangerous for drivers as intoxication. If you or a loved one are too tired to drive, please pull over or seek another ride," said the department in a statement.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.