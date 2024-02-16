Grapevine husband, wife diagnosed with brain tumors months apart

A Grapevine couple is dealing with some unbelievable odds after both were diagnosed with a brain tumor just months apart.

They have family and friends supporting them during this challenging time, and they're asking the community to do the same.

The Magic Pen stationery store in downtown Grapevine has been one of Tiffany Branum's pride and joys for years, but a life-changing diagnosis for both she and her husband is forcing her to close up shop.

By all accounts, Tiffany and Scott Branum have a blessed life.

They have two healthy adult sons, Scott has a good job in finance, and Tiffany's store has been a downtown Grapevine staple for three decades.

But the store will soon close due to a devastating dual diagnosis.

"Somehow, we're going to get through this. We don't know how," Tiffany’s sister, Tobi Jones, said.

On October 4 2023, Tiffany started feeling bad.

So her husband took her to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. It was cancerous.

Days later, she underwent surgery to have it removed.

While going through her chemo and radiation treatments, The Magic Pen stayed open.

Tiffany and Scott were able to make it their son's last college hockey game.

Then, just days after that, Scott had to be rushed to a hospital.

"All of sudden, devastating right. Scott had a seizure at home and was rushed to the hospital and they discovered he had a tumor. I mean, it’s unreal," Jones said.

Scott underwent surgery last Thursday. Jones said doctors were able to remove 90% of the tumor.

He's back home resting. The family is waiting on the pathology results to determine his course of treatment.

With all that’s going on, Tiffany decided it's time to close up shop.

"Probably one of the toughest decisions she's ever had to make, but they can't have the stress of owning the store," Jones explained.

Nearly everything at The Magic Pen is 50-70% off.

Jones said every purchase will help lighten the family's financial load during this difficult time.

Word has spread on social media.

"They just said, ‘Grapevine, we need your help again.’ They posted about Tiffany and her husband and told the story," Anna Burks said.

Burks had never been to the store until now.

She bought notes, stationary cards, and even a quill and ink.

Anything to help a fellow North Texan in need.

"It is outrageous. So it's great that we have the opportunity to help them. For being part of the community, but as humans in general," she added.

Anyone who would like to support the family can do it one of two ways. You can shop at the store, which will remain open until the end of February, or you can donate to their GoFundMe.

Jones said her sister owns the naming rights to The Magic Pen.

Her hope is to one day be able to re-open a version of the store, even if it’s online.