Grapevine announces GrapeFest cancelation due to COVID-19 pandemic

Another major event in North Texas has announced it will not happen this fall.

Grapevine canceled its annual GrapeFest due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Officials say the event, which was supposed to take place in September, is the largest wine festival in the southwest. This year’s edition was supposed to be the 34th.

“We want to thank our volunteers, 38 civic and service charitable organizations, sponsors and vendors. We now must look forward to GrapeFest 2021,” the festival’s co-chairs said in a statement.

The event brings more than 250,000 people to Main Street District Grapevine during its typical four-day run.