Driver charged in fiery Grand Prairie street racing crash released from hospital

The driver responsible for a fiery street racing crash that killed four family members in Grand Prairie was released from the hospital.

Jaime Mesa is now in the Dallas County jail charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Investigators said Mesa was racing another car when he hit an SUV carrying a family of five.

Four members of the Rosales family died as their SUV burst into flames.

Jessie and Lorena Rosales were killed, along with their 13-year-old daughter, Stephanie, and 6-year-old son, Angel.

Their 16-year-old son, Anthony, was the only survivor. He is still in critical condition in the hospital.

Police also arrested 22-year-old Anthony Morales. They said he was the one racing with Mesa before the crash.

Morales is facing similar charges.