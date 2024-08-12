Grand Prairie street racing crash: What we know about the victims

Four members of a North Texas family are dead and another is critically injured after they were hit by a car that was street racing in Grand Prairie on Saturday.

The Rosales family was traveling their Chevy Traverse on South Belt Line Road. When they went to turn left a speeding red Dodge Charger crashed into them. Grand Prairie Police said the Charger was racing another vehicle at the time.

The impact of the crash forced the SUV into the fuel stop gas station and the car caught on fire.

(Rosales Family)

Family members tell FOX 4 the dad Jessie, mother Lorena, 13-year-old Stephanie and 6-year-old Angel were killed in the crash. Another sibling, 16-year-old Anthony is still in the hospital, according to a GoFundMe.

FOX 4 spoke to a witness who drove past the crash minutes after it happened.

Miguel Coronado jumped into action and pulled the driver of the Charger out of the wrecked car before first responders got there.

"We put the door down and that’s when we opened the door from the inside. I told him to take off his seatbelt. He took off his seatbelt and that’s whenever we dragged him out," said Coronado.

Street racing suspects arrested

Grand Prairie Police confirmed to FOX 4 that the cause of the crash was street racing.

The driver of the red Charger, identified as 20-year-old Jaime Mesa, is facing multiple charges for manslaughter, racing on a highway, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mesa was hospitalized after the crash but is expected to survive. Once he is out of the hospital he will be booked into jail.

Anthony Morales

Police also arrested 22-year-old Anthony Morales, the driver of the car Mesa was racing. He's facing similar charges.