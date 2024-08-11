Fiery Grand Prairie crash may have been caused by street racing

Grand Prairie police are investigating a major crash that might have been caused by street racing.

The crash happened on Saturday around 8 p.m. on South Belt Line Road, near Marshall Drive.

Witness video shows an SUV catching fire after it appears to have been struck, and it's not clear if anyone made it out.

Witnesses who heard the crash and called for help spoke to FOX 4 on Sunday.

Video of the crash's aftermath shows large flames coming from the Fuel Stop gas station. Another witness video shows first responders on the scene after the fire was put out. In it you can see red car with a wrecked front end and another car on its side that is visibly charred from the fire.

FOX 4 is working to confirm with Grand Prairie Police how many people were injured and if anyone was killed.

Police told FOX 4 crews at scene overnight that the crash was possibly caused by street racing. At this time, we are still waiting for police to confirm this with us.

Elisa Arguello was in the area after the crash and helped one of the victims while waiting for first responders to arrive.

"I immediately saw the driver of the red car, they had just pulled him out of the car and he was just trying to stand up. And I know when an accident happens you have an adrenaline rush, so I was just asking him, ‘Can you please stay low. Can you please stay laying down,’" Arguello recalled.

She also told FOX 4 there were many people at the gas station calling for help after the crash.

Arguello also said she sees a lot of speeding cars on Belt Line.



FOX 4 is waiting for a response from Grand Prairie Police. This story will be updated as more information comes in.