11-year-old shot at South Dallas apartment complex

Dallas police are searching for the person who shot and injured an 11-year-old child.

Someone fired shots into an apartment late Monday night at a complex in the 2400 block of Forman Street, which is near Fitzhugh and Haskell avenues in South Dallas.

The child was taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly he or she was hurt.

Police have not released a motive or description of the shooter.

There was another shooting at the same complex on Sunday night that resulted in a man’s death.

Police have not released any additional details about that case or said if they are related.

Both shootings are still being investigated, police said.