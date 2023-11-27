Governor Greg Abbott skydives with 106-year-old veteran

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and a 106-year-old veteran both skydived on Monday morning.

Gov. Abbott and World War II veteran Al Blaschke did the jump near San Marcos.

Balschke jumped first and then the governor.

The skydive was hailed as a success.

When the Governor landed, he described the jump as thrilling, amazing and peaceful.

He even made a joke about the experience.

"My biggest fear was realized, and that is, I would land, and I would not be able to walk away from the landing spot. It was absolutely fascinating," he said.

It was Governor Abbott's first skydiving experience.

After the jump, Gov. Abbott was asked about the ongoing standoff over school vouchers in the Texas Legislature.

He would not comment on whether he planned to call another special session in an attempt to pass legislation on education savings accounts.