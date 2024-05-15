Cases filed against 3 juveniles in connection to Northwest ISD attack plot

Fort Worth Police say cases against three juveniles have been filed in connection to an online list threatening violence against students and teachers.

The cases were forwarded to the Tarrant County District Attorney for prosecution.

Earlier this month, Northwest ISD sent a letter to parents telling them about the so-called "watch list," which contained the names of 25 students and seven staff members at Wilson Middle School in Haslet.

It reportedly detailed a planned attack on students and staff at the campus and mirrored "similar terroristic threats issued at schools across the country."

Because those involved are minors, any names of middle school students who could be arrested will not be released.