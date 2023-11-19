Texas Governor Greg Abbott endorses Donald Trump for president

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.

The endorsement came during Trump's visit to the town of Edinburg in South Texas.

Abbott and the 2024 GOP presidential candidate handed out tacos to soldiers and troops from Operation Lone Star.

The unit focuses on countering illegal immigration, illegal drug trade, and human smuggling.

Featured article

The governor noted Trump's hard-line immigration agenda as one of the many reasons he thinks Trump should be president.

"The ranchers, the people that own homes along the border, they told me it was the greatest four years, and now they say it’s the worst that anyone's ever seen," Trump said.

"We need a president who's going to restore world peace, as opposed to this outbreak of warfare under Joe Biden. We need Donald J. Trump back as our president of the United of America," Abbott said.

Trump won Texas with more than 52% of the vote in the last election.

He also won with roughly the same percentage in 2016.