Texas House rejects school vouchers

Governor Greg Abbott's key priority for the fourth special session of the Texas Legislature died on the House floor Friday.

Abbott's plan for education savings accounts (ESA) was rejected following a contentious debate among Republicans who are divided over the idea of using taxpayer money for private school tuition.

There was bipartisan opposition in the House to the tuition accounts. The vote was 84 to 63 for an amendment that took the ESA provision out of House Bill 1.

21 Republicans, who mainly represent rural districts, joined all of House Democrats in voting for the amendment.

Increases in school funding and teacher pay raises are tethered to the bill.

Six-term Republican John Raney (R-Bryan) proposed the amendment, signed by other hold out Republicans, to strike ESA's from the school funding bill.

"I believe in my heart that using taxpayer dollars to fund an entitlement program is not conservative, and it's bad public policy," said Rep. Raney.

Those words sparked terse exchanges with other Republicans.

"What would you tell the parent that is not as fortunate as people in this room, what their options are if the only option they have is right there?" asked State Rep. James Frank (R-Archer County).

"I feel for them 100 percent, but we can't pay for the program. It is going to break the State of Texas when this reaches its maximum use," Rep. Raney replied.

State Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco) peppered Raney with questions about whether sexual assault victims and their siblings should have an ESA to have a choice to go to another school.

"Some of these are going to be tough, tough situations," said Rep. Patterson.

Raney responded that ESAs don't help his district and don't help 5.4 million public school students.

"I'm opposed to ESAs and I will continue to be opposed to ESAs and that's how I'm going to answer your question," he said.

"So if a school district has boys in the girl's lockeroom, which they can do and I disagree with that policy, then you're telling me that those parents are locked into that school district?" replied Rep. Patterson to a chorus of boos from the gallery.

Not only did state representatives remove vouchers from consideration, they also voted not to include vouchers in any further discussion about a school funding bill.

House Bill 1 was sent back to committee and the Texas House adjourned until Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Texas Senate already approved vouchers.

Gov. Abbott has suggested he would continue to call lawmakers back until ESAs become law in Texas.