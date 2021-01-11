Gov. Abbott to tour COVID-19 vaccination site in Arlington

article

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will tour the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Arlington Expo Center Monday.

The governor will also give an update on vaccination efforts across the state.

Texas has received fewer than 2 million doses and has more than 8 million people who are qualified to receive the vaccine in the first priority group.

Dallas has opened a mega vaccination site at Fair Park to hopefully distribute about 2,000 doses per day.

Houston, Austin and San Antonio will open similar vaccine hubs this week.

