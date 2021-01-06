What's the best way for North Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, many people want to know the best way to get on the vaccination list.

Should people register with their county, talk to their doctor, or inquire at their local pharmacy?

A state umbrella website is in the works, but until then, health leaders said the answer, for now, is get on as many lists as you can, where possible.

While vaccine supply remains extremely limited and only for certain groups, the hope is it will soon flow a lot more freely to a lot more people.

"The only way you're going to get on those lists is to register," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Starting Monday, Jan. 11, Dallas County will open two mobile vaccination sites by appointment only. Both are currently COVID-19 test sites, one at Ellis Davis Field House and the other on the Eastfield College Campus in Mesquite.

For now, each site will do 500 vaccinations a day, limited to group 1A, frontline workers, and some in group 1B, people 65 and older or those with an underlying condition.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday night, 71,000 people were registered.

‘The computer is looking at who's most likely to be hospitalized if I get sick, calling in that large group first," Jenkins explained about the selection process.

Jenkins also advises people should talk to their doctors.

"Unfortunately, you've got to look at every doctor you've seen, who they're affiliated with, and get on their list," he said.

A pharmacist fills a syringe to prepare a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for frontline health care workers at a vaccination site at Torrance Memorial Medical Center on Dec. 19, 2020 in Torrance, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/A Expand

Hospital systems, like Baylor Scott & White, said they’re still focused on vaccinating staff, and are asking the public to sign up online for updates on when they will begin administering shots to the community.

And pharmacy chains, like CVS, are already administering shots at nursing homes through a federal program, and said they’re ready to roll out to the public but need state go-ahead.

They are subject to vaccine supply and population prioritization determined by the state.

"Fortunately, we have a fairly flexible for the digital front end. It was developed for the testing but it will be applicable where we can put appropriate screening questions in place to make sure that the people who we are vaccinating at this particular stage are the people we should be vaccinating," said Dr. Troy Brennan, chief medical officer for CVS Health.

Jenkins said the goal is to have a state-run hub website up and running by the end of the month

But until then, he still encourages people, despite age or condition, to register with the county for when vaccine supply starts matching demand.

"If you wait until a half a million people have signed up, it's going to be that much longer before we get to your shot," he added.

RELATED STORIES:

Confusion surrounds vaccine distributions in Dallas, Tarrant counties

Denton, Collin counties await more COVID-19 vaccines from state

Latest on Coronavirus Vaccines