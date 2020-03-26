Gov. Abbott orders mandatory self-quarantine for those who traveled from U.S. COVID-19 hot spots

article

Gov. Greg Abbott instituted a mandatory self-quarantine period for people visiting from several areas hard hit by the coronavirus in the United States.

Airline travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans into Texas will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. Abbott said there would be enforcement of the quarantine by Department of Public Safety troopers.

Abbott said he signed the executive order in an effort to prevent the outbreaks in those areas from happening in Texas.

The tristate area and New Orleans have seen some the largest amount of COVID-19 cases in the nation.

Abbott also said another executive order of his has resulted in new hospital beds being made available for coronavirus patients.

He said more than 3,000 beds are now open statewide if they are needed.

Of those, 1,700 are in Dallas alone and 2,3000 are in North Texas total.Abbott said there are currently 100 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Texas.

A total of 18 people have died from the virus in the state.

