Police are trying to identify a man who stole a bag of cash from a Girl Scout cookie stand in West Fort Worth. They shared surveillance video of the incident.

It happened Sunday around 2 p.m. outside the Walmart on Clifford Street near White Settlement Road.

Video shows the man grab the cash right off the cookie stand as he walked out of the store. He ran off and has not been caught.

Police released a picture of their suspect.

If you can help identify the man, you are asked to call Fort Worth police.