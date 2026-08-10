Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for 2024 murder of Crowley ISD JROTC instructor

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The Brief 29-year-old Xavier Bass received a life sentence after pleading guilty to the June 2024 murder of his father in Fort Worth. Prosecutors stated Bass drove from Georgia to South Fort Worth to shoot 54-year-old Gene Bass, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant and local JROTC instructor. Bass drove back to Georgia immediately after the shooting before being arrested the next day by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.



A 29-year-old Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after pleading guilty to the June 2024 murder of his father, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant and Crowley ISD JROTC instructor, in Fort Worth.

Life sentence

A Tarrant County jury sentenced Xavier Bass, 29, to life in prison for the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Gene General Bass.

Timeline:

Prosecutors said Xavier Bass spent months planning the attack before driving his Ford Mustang from Georgia to his father’s home on Chesapeake Bay Drive in South Fort Worth on June 28, 2024.

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Around 2:25 p.m., Xavier Bass walked up to his father outside the residence and opened fire, striking him 12 times. The Tarrant County Attorney General's office said Xavier chased after his father as he tried to run. Gene Bass died in the front yard.

Following the shooting, Xavier Bass left the scene in his vehicle and drove back to Georgia. He was taken into custody the following day without incident by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at a residence in Valdosta, Georgia, and subsequently extradited back to Tarrant County.

Gene Bass served as an Army Instructor for the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) program within Crowley ISD following his retirement from the military.

The case was prosecuted by Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney Ashlea Deener.