Fort Worth man killed outside home in drive-by shooting, police say

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in front of his home.

Police were called to the home on Chesapeake Bay Drive on Friday, just before 2:30 p.m.

The department says they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as 54-year-old Gene Bass.

Investigators say an unknown suspect drove up to the home and fired multiple shots at Bass before driving away.

READ MORE: Tarrant County jailers indicted for murder following inmate's death

Fort Worth police say the shooting is under investigation.