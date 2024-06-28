Fort Worth man killed outside home in drive-by shooting, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in front of his home.
Police were called to the home on Chesapeake Bay Drive on Friday, just before 2:30 p.m.
The department says they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as 54-year-old Gene Bass.
Investigators say an unknown suspect drove up to the home and fired multiple shots at Bass before driving away.
Fort Worth police say the shooting is under investigation.