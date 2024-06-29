Suspect arrested in Georgia for deadly shooting of Crowley ISD JROTC instructor, police say

article

The person police believe is responsible for the deadly shooting of a man outside his home in Fort Worth on Friday was arrested nearly a thousand miles away.

54-year-old Gene Bass was shot and killed in front of his home on Chesapeake Bay Drive in south Fort Worth on Friday afternoon.

Fort Worth police say a suspect in the shooting was arrested at a residence in Valdosta, Georgia, more than 900 miles away.

The suspect is a family member of Bass, according to Fort Worth police.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office made the arrest without incident.

Gene Bass

Bass is listed as a JROTC instructor for Crowley ISD on the program's website.

Police have not released any additional information about the suspect or the circumstances leading up to the shooting at this time.