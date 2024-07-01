Crowley ISD JROTC instructor told son to 'stop playing with that gun' before being shot, witnesses say

article

A Crowley ISD JROTC instructor told his son to stop playing with a gun before he was shot multiple times, according to an arrest affidavit.

54-year-old Master Sergeant Gene Bass was shot and killed in front of his home on Chesapeake Bay Drive in south Fort Worth on Friday afternoon.

His son, 27-year-old Xavier Bass, was arrested in Georgia on Saturday.

Police investigators spoke to witnesses who told them Xavier got out of a black Mustang and approached his father while tossing a small handgun in the air. According to the affidavit, Bass told his son something to the effect of "Boy, stop playing with that gun before you shoot someone."

Xavier then shot five to six times, hitting his father multiple times before jumping into the Mustang and driving off, according to witnesses.

Bass was pronounced dead at the scene.

While contacting family members, Bass' ex-wife told Fort Worth police investigators that Xavier drove a black Mustang.

The 27-year-old's girlfriend told police that Xavier had left Georgia on Thursday, saying he planned to see his mom, sell his Mustang and check himself into a mental hospital.

She also confirmed that Xavier was the suspect seen on surveillance video, according to police.

Xavier Bass was arrested in Valdosta, Georgia, more than 900 miles away from the home in south Fort Worth.

He is currently in the Lowndes County jail.