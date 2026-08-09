2 wanted in Tarrant County after 4 children test positive for Fentanyl

article

The Brief Lakeside police are searching for Auston Patrick Green and Cindy Cristina Chevez Batres on child endangerment charges after four children under 10 tested positive for the drug. The charges follow an investigation by local police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services after medical evaluations revealed the synthetic opioid exposure. Police have not disclosed the suspects' relationship to the children or the current medical condition of the four victims.



Police are searching for two individuals wanted on multiple child endangerment charges after four children under the age of 10 tested positive for fentanyl, authorities said.

Two wanted after children test positive for fentanyl

What we know:

The Lakeside Police Department issued an appeal for the public's help in locating Auston Patrick Green and Cindy Cristina Chevez Batres.

The charges stem from a joint investigation between local police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). Medical evaluations conducted during the investigation revealed that four young children had tested positive for the synthetic opioid.

Police did not release details on the relationship between the suspects and the children, nor the condition of the children.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Green or Chevez Batres to contact local law enforcement. Suspected child abuse, neglect, or endangerment can also be reported to the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.