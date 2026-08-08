19-year-old killed in Highway 380 crash by alleged drunk driver with 4 prior DUIs

The Brief 19-year-old college student Crystal De Luna was killed on July 26 in a multi-vehicle crash caused by a suspect driving on the wrong side of Highway 380. The driver, 33-year-old Jonathan Samuel Moses, had open alcohol containers and a handgun in his truck and has four prior DUI convictions from Maine and New Hampshire. Moses has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and unlawfully carrying a weapon, while De Luna's family is demanding justice and strict accountability.



Crystal De Luna’s life was just starting as the 19-year-old was entering her second year of college and enjoying the last bit of summer before preparing for the new semester.

19-year-old killed in highway crash

Crystal De Luna

What they're saying:

On July 26, De Luna wouldn’t make it home.

"My heart is broken because I don't have her, and I know that she will not come back," her mother, Vanessa Ramirez, said. "She was my baby, my best friend. She was 19."

Vanessa Ramirez

Ramirez said her daughter had been out with her boyfriend that night. Before going to bed, she checked her daughter’s location.

"And it showed that she was on 380. So I was like, oh, you know, they're close by, or they are on the way home. So I went to bed," Ramirez said.

She went to sleep thinking her daughter would be home in a matter of minutes. But then she woke up to a missed call.

"It was the medical forensics, and if I had a daughter, and I said yes, and they told me that she had gotten into a car accident, and she didn't make it," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said she initially thought the call had to be about someone else.

"I was like, I thought about everybody else but her, because in my head she was in her room, sleeping. But when she said it was her, just there's no words," she said.

Repeat DUI offender identified in fatal collision

Jonathan Samuel Moses

Local perspective:

Police say De Luna was killed when 33-year-old Jonathan Samuel Moses drove his Ram Pickup truck across the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 380, hitting multiple vehicles.

According to a police affidavit, Moses appeared to be highly intoxicated. Moses allegedly told police he had consumed two margaritas. The affidavit also states that police found open alcohol containers in his truck along with a handgun.

"How many more times does this have to happen for you guys to actually do something? Or until now that he actually killed somebody, you guys are doing something," Ramirez said.

Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

Dig deeper:

It’s not the first time Moses has been accused of driving drunk.

According to a police affidavit, Moses has four previous DUI convictions: one in Maine in 2018 and three in New Hampshire in 2018, 2022 and 2024.

Those previous DUI convictions are now tearing at a grieving mother’s heart.

"To me, that's not manslaughter. That's just murder. To me, you murdered my daughter, and you're out, and it's not your first time," Ramirez said.

"I just want justice for my daughter. He has to pay for what he did," she said.

What's next:

Moses has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.